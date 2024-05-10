CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.36.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.10 on Thursday, reaching C$6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 850,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,869. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.30 and a 1 year high of C$6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6391403 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total value of C$127,650.00. In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 150,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total transaction of C$708,060.28. Also, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total transaction of C$127,650.00. Insiders sold a total of 498,360 shares of company stock worth $2,417,920 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

