Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 107,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,832,000 after buying an additional 17,919 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

CHTR traded up $11.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.55. 1,778,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.80.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

