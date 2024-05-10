Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Up 0.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during trading on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $156.00 to $166.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Chevron traded as high as $166.42 and last traded at $165.87. Approximately 1,501,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,348,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.45.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.85.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CVX
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.
Chevron Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.63.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chevron Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.
About Chevron
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chevron
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.