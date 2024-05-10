Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Up 0.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during trading on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $156.00 to $166.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Chevron traded as high as $166.42 and last traded at $165.87. Approximately 1,501,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,348,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.45.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.85.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,247 shares of company stock worth $2,154,164 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.63.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

