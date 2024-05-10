Citigroup Trims Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Target Price to $67.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBY. Barclays upped their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.00.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE:BBY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.17. 1,415,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,927. Best Buy has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $86.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.08%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,023 shares of company stock worth $4,253,900. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

