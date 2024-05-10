Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Down 98.2% in April

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the April 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLVLY remained flat at $9.79 during midday trading on Friday. 49 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $13.68.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
