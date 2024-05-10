CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.71

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.71 and last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 37839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

CLP Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95.

Get CLP alerts:

CLP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1446 per share. This is a positive change from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.