Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 518.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 151,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,641. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $1.89.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Co-Diagnostics from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.