Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Up 1.4%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.09 and last traded at $39.08. Approximately 4,196,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 20,925,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Get Comcast alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Comcast Trading Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $154.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625,543 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $446,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,358 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $227,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,190 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Comcast by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,622,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $158,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,946 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.