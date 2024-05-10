Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 17,202 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 137.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth about $520,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 263.6% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS:FAUG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.22. The stock had a trading volume of 34,238 shares. The stock has a market cap of $605.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.92.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

