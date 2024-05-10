Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 35,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 25,022 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 830,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,419,000 after buying an additional 28,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 412.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 26,497 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.74. 1,359,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,387. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average of $57.98. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

