Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,593 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,712,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $495,000. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,651,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 52,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $57.77. 809,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,672. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

