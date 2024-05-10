Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 104.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5,315,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 265,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 265,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 47,019 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 34,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,218,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,033,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,641,000 after purchasing an additional 405,781 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMHQ traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,510. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $71.87 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

