CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.20 EPS

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.85 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 EPS.

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CEIX traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.55. 24,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.21. CONSOL Energy has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $114.30.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $189,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.