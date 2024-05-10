Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRBP. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

NASDAQ CRBP traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.74. The company had a trading volume of 650,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,415. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $459.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.36) by $0.55. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.05 per share, with a total value of $10,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,086,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.24% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

