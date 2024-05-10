Craig Hallum Boosts Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Price Target to $18.00

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOWL has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Bowlero from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.57.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOWL

Bowlero Stock Performance

Bowlero stock remained flat at $10.98 during trading hours on Tuesday. 932,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.57. Bowlero has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $305.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.46 million. Bowlero had a return on equity of 98.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bowlero will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bowlero news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $1,123,998.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,040,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,397,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bowlero

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Bowlero by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 40,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth about $1,636,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Bowlero by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bowlero by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bowlero

(Get Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.