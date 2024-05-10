Criteo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 13,017 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,403% compared to the typical daily volume of 520 call options.

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $804,056.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,601.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 9,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $315,556.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,578,791.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $804,056.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,601.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,268 shares of company stock worth $3,736,371 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,364 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Criteo by 63.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 27,947 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

CRTO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.51. 248,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,387. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38. Criteo has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $39.54.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

