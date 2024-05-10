Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.250-12.730 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Crocs also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 3.400-3.550 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.42.

CROX traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,140. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.16 and its 200-day moving average is $110.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,390.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,184,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,981,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

