Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Crown Castle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.53. 3,087,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $119.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.