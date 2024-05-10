CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF – Get Free Report) were up 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
CSR Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65.
CSR Company Profile
CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.
