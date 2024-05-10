Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $38.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share.

Cutera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. 585,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,566. Cutera has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Cutera alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded Cutera from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cutera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

About Cutera

(Get Free Report)

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.