Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.510-1.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Datadog also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.340-0.360 EPS.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.97. 5,167,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,687,951. Datadog has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 991.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,660,577.36. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,477,807.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,414,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,660,577.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,477,807.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 712,530 shares of company stock worth $91,195,791. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

