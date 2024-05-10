Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-624 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $617.24 million. Datadog also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.51-1.57 EPS.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.75. 754,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,688. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 965.58 and a beta of 1.14. Datadog has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,414,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,686,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,166,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 712,530 shares of company stock valued at $91,195,791 over the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.