Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB) Shares Purchased by Abacus Wealth Partners LLC

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 190.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,337,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533,107 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF makes up about 20.5% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC owned 89.90% of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF worth $121,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFSB. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 81.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

DFSB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.05. 39,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,305. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.44 and a 1-year high of $52.29.

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

