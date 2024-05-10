Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) is Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,443 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises 2.3% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC owned about 5.82% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $13,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1,939.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the third quarter worth $213,000.

DFSI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 25,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,542. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $424.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

