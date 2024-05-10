DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) Trading 17.4% Higher

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI – Get Free Report) shares rose 17.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 824,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 773,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Trading Up 17.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$91.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 5.05.

Insider Activity at DMG Blockchain Solutions

In related news, Senior Officer Adrian Glover sold 117,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$67,860.00. 2.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

