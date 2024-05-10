Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Short Interest Down 96.0% in April

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the April 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Drax Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRXGF remained flat at $7.23 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

