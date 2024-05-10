Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at Barclays

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EMN. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EMN

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.03. The company had a trading volume of 809,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,045. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.94. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $102.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 23.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 149,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,007,000 after buying an additional 28,184 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.