Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Announces Earnings Results

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.71%.
Eastman Kodak Trading Down 3.8 %
KODK stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. 942,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 3.56. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Eastman Kodak Company Profile
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
