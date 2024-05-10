Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 1.7% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $24,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,635 shares of company stock valued at $6,311,392 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price target on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC upped their target price on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ETN traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,955,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,771. The company has a market cap of $132.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $165.24 and a 1-year high of $337.70.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.