Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESI. UBS Group raised their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE ESI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,353. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57. Element Solutions has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 6,579 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $152,632.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,399 shares in the company, valued at $16,852,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,390,000 after purchasing an additional 188,350 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Element Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 280,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,644,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,242,000 after acquiring an additional 183,562 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,730,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,934,000 after acquiring an additional 45,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 47.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,706 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

