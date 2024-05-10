Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EFX. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$10.94.

Enerflex Stock Down 3.0 %

EFX traded down C$0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.75. 661,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,134. The stock has a market cap of C$836.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.82. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$5.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.92.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$782.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$788.63 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.5247718 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.11%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

