Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Down 0.6%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.79 and last traded at $15.81. 5,460,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 12,242,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ET shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 116.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

