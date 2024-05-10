Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.00 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Enpro updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-$7.80 EPS.
Enpro Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NPO stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $148.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,155. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.19 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.31. Enpro has a twelve month low of $93.23 and a twelve month high of $170.63.
Enpro Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.21%.
About Enpro
Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.
