Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.00 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Enpro updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-$7.80 EPS.

Enpro Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NPO stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $148.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,155. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.19 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.31. Enpro has a twelve month low of $93.23 and a twelve month high of $170.63.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.21%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $192,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Enpro news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $1,013,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,585,105.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $192,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enpro

About Enpro

(Get Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.