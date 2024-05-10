Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for about 2.2% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $61,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Equinix by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 206,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $869.76.

Equinix Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $14.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $757.68. 975,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,443. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $794.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $801.13. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $672.88 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total value of $1,756,975.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,422,659.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

