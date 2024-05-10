Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$33.50 at National Bankshares

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$32.25 to C$33.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ERO has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Pi Financial upgraded Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.08.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

TSE:ERO traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$29.43. 370,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.23. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$15.72 and a 52 week high of C$32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$158.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.80 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 21.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.0391588 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.69, for a total transaction of C$35,865.52. 11.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

