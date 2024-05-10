Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Update

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 325,700 shares, a growth of 872.2% from the April 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 651,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Esprit Price Performance

Shares of Esprit stock remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,944. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. Esprit has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.

Get Esprit alerts:

About Esprit

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names through retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.