Ethereum (ETH) Hits Market Capitalization of $351.95 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $351.95 billion and $12.21 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,930.22 or 0.04805309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00055541 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00019650 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011788 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00014329 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,109,117 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.