Ethos Financial Group LLC Acquires 310 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,898,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 60.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $109.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,736,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,189. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.75 and its 200-day moving average is $103.27. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16. The company has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.