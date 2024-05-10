Ethos Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,982 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $16,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,439,000 after buying an additional 1,140,029 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,062,000 after purchasing an additional 845,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,601,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 507.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,683,000 after purchasing an additional 558,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,451,000 after buying an additional 418,536 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS MOAT traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $88.25. The company had a trading volume of 492,962 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.10 and a 200 day moving average of $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

