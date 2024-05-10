Ethos Financial Group LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216,602 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after buying an additional 4,162,149 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,515,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21,620,510.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,162,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,051 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.96. 13,252,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,756,561. The firm has a market cap of $465.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.