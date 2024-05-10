Ethos Financial Group LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Ethos Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 1.0% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,746. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

