Ethos Financial Group LLC Makes New $164,000 Investment in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVN. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 302,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 141,881 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,578,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 299,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 38,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE EVN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,040. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0461 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.