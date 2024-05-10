Ethos Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2,712.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $343.81. The stock had a trading volume of 568,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,833. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.74. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $252.08 and a 52 week high of $348.88. The firm has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

