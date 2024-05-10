Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON remained flat at $3.43 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 139,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,947. The company has a market cap of $88.11 million, a P/E ratio of -114.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

