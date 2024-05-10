EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $55.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 118.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EVgo Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of EVGO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. 1,737,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,179. The company has a market capitalization of $563.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. EVgo has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $6.02.

Get EVgo alerts:

Insider Activity at EVgo

In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,089.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,230 shares of company stock worth $167,409 in the last three months. Company insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on EVGO

About EVgo

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.