Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EPM. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Evolution Petroleum Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 301,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.91. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $10.11.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.67 million. Research analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Evolution Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 520,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 148,178 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 974,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 121,955 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 71.2% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 114,987 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 700,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 104,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 510,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

