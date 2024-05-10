Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.91%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.
Expensify Price Performance
Expensify stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 461,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,946. Expensify has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $124.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Expensify news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 16,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $35,489.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,951.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expensify news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 16,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $35,489.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,951.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 14,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $25,136.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 906,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,810.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,014,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,045 and have sold 725,107 shares valued at $1,295,223. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on EXFY
About Expensify
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Expensify
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.