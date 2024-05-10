Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.91%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Expensify Price Performance

Expensify stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 461,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,946. Expensify has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $124.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expensify news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 16,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $35,489.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,951.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expensify news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 16,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $35,489.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,951.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 14,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $25,136.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 906,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,810.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,014,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,045 and have sold 725,107 shares valued at $1,295,223. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

