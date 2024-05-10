Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the April 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Faraday Copper Stock Up 5.4 %
Faraday Copper stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 36,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,142. Faraday Copper has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.
About Faraday Copper
