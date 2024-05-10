Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the April 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Faraday Copper Stock Up 5.4 %

Faraday Copper stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 36,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,142. Faraday Copper has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

Get Faraday Copper alerts:

About Faraday Copper

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project consisting of 73 square kilometers private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits located in Pinal County, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.