Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 65.75% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $85.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:FARM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 64,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,983. Farmer Bros. has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

