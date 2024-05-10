Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.91 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Fathom updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Fathom Stock Performance

Fathom stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. 175,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,801. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.01. Fathom has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get Fathom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTHM shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Fathom from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on Fathom from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Fathom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.